Parts of the North East prepare to roll out Covid-19 testing programme

Parts of the North East are preparing to roll out a Covid-19 testing programme.

Stockton, Darlington and Grangetown are among the first areas to be given rapid tests to use on mass through the community.

People are being urged to take part to help find those who have the virus without knowing.

Stockton Borough Council says there has been "another encouraging fall" in Covid-19 infection rates.

Council’s Leader, Councillor Bob Cook, says that despite this, people must continue to follow the rules in order to prevent a "reverse in the trend".

The council says it is continuing to work with the Government on plans to roll out wide-scale rapid-result testing in communities early in the new year.

Alongside this, we’ve now progressed plans to use the 10,000 lateral flow tests allocated to the Borough in a more targeted way. Stockton Borough Council

Testing of staff was due to begin today in the Allensway Learning Disability Resource Centre and the Halcyon Centre, but when the tests were opened it was discovered that the barcodes were missing. You can’t use the tests until you have the barcodes.

The Department of Health and Social Care is aware of the problem and is arranging for the missing barcodes to be sent.

Further roll-out to Community Transport, One-Call and Personal Assistant carers will start next week once the bar codes have been received.

We’re also developing a pilot scheme to use these tests in a small number of schools in the new year and discussions are ongoing with some large employers about using the tests to support in outbreak management. Stockton Borough Council

In Darlington, tests will be available at the Dolphin Centre initially, with plans to offer tests at community venues across the borough from January.

This is an excellent opportunity for Darlington to build on the progress that we’ve made as a community in the last few weeks and will help to keep us on the right track as we approach Christmas. Councillor Kevin Nicholson, Darlington Borough Council

Darlington Council has already received 10,000 lateral flow tests and they are expecting more.

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council says a pilot of lateral flow tests, which produce results in around 30 minutes, is launching at Grangetown United Community Hub in Redcar next week.

About one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising. Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Testing will be carried out through December and people over the age of 18 can test there.

People who have the virus but who do not have any of the symptoms can pass it on to others and may be unknowingly putting their loved ones at risk. Please get yourself tested so we can protect each other and particularly people who are most vulnerable. We have a great community spirit where we live, so let’s do this for Grangetown. Lynn Pallister, FROG Community Enterprise Manager

RELATED ARTICLES: