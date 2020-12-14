RNLI warning to swimmers after "challenging" North Sea rescue

The RNLI has issued a warning to people who swim in the North Sea after a group of swimmers found themselves in difficulty.

Members of the public reported seeing what, they say, appeared to be four surfers in difficulty off the south end of Tynemouth Longsands, on December 13th just before 9am.

In fact, 12 swimmers, from a sea swimming Facebook group, had entered the sea and some became caught in a rip tide.

Three university students on surfboards, and at least one other surfer, responded to their calls to help and ensured everyone was brought ashore before the Lifeboat and Brigade reached the scene.

A Cullercoats RNLI crew described the rescue as "challenging" and confirmed that the people rescued had a range of medical needs.

Two people had inhaled "significant levels of water" and received additional care including the administration of oxygen.

The team also carried checks out on a number of others who were suffering from a range of conditions including shock and hypothermia, but all at relatively mild levels.

The North East Ambulance Service arrived on scene with one land ambulance and one crew from their Hazardous Area Response Team, and after further assessment decided to take one of the casualties to hospital for further precautionary checks.

The RNLI advice to anyone considering sea swimming is: