Christmas cheer as these children brought their carolling choir to cul-de-sacs in Sunderland.

The Redby Academy pupils sang in the streets near their school to brighten the day of those living here.

The school in Roker usually sing in care homes at this time of year - but that's not on the cards for obvious reasons - so instead they've gone carolling around cul-de-sacs of older residents.The children also brought small gifts for the residents. They were left on the wall so that they could be picked up from a safe distance.