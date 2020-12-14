Tributes are being paid to George Taylor, former Tyne Tees Sports Editor, who has sadly died at the age of 94.

Video report by Simon O'Rourke

George had a distinguished career as a National Football Reporter with the Daily Mirror before becoming a well known face and voice in the early days of Tyne Tees Television.

He was one of the first commentators for the iconic Shoot programme and presented Sportstime on a Friday night for many years.

He was also one of the pioneers of darts and snooker on television when he introduced Invitation Snooker and Double Top to regional tv.

He retired in 1984 but then went on to spend more that 20 years at Newcastle United as the club's Player Liaison officer.