Plans are in the works for people in the North East to be allowed back into sports stadiums and cultural venues with rapid Covid tests.

Council bosses say they have lodged proposals with the Government for a roll-out of kits that could help visitors return safely to some of the region's favourite attractions if they test negative for the virus.

Football stadiums, other sports grounds, cinemas, theatres, and hospitality venues are currently banned from opening to the public while the North East remains under Tier 3 local lockdown restrictions - something which now appears unlikely to change when the Government reviews the measures this week.

The Theatre Royal in Newcastle. Credit: Theatre Royal

It had been hoped that some Newcastle United fans would be allowed back into St James' Park for this weekend's match against Fulham, but plans for supporters' return look to be on hold again.

Newcastle City Council said it now hopes to see "significant progress" on venues reopening after Christmas, though exact details of how the tests will be used and what visitors will need to do have not been confirmed.

North East councils were each allocated an initial 10,000 of the lateral flow Covid-19 tests, which can return results in just half an hour, by the Government last month.

Local authority chiefs in Newcastle, Gateshead, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Sunderland, and County Durham had planned to send the tests to care homes, where they could be used to allow relatives who tested negative to be safely reunited with their family members.

But those plans were then superseded by the announcement of a Government programme to provide rapid tests for care homes across England.

That has forced a rethink of how the thousands of tests given to the councils, which are currently unused, will be deployed.

Lateral Flow Testing, when carried out properly, has the capacity to make it significantly safer to reintroduce freedoms and reopen parts of society that have been severely impacted by Covid-19. We are keen to make effective use of these tests and have submitted proposals to Government on how they could be used...such as reopening cultural, sporting and hospitality venues in the city. Professor Eugene Milne, Director for Public Health, Newcastle

Professor Milne also said: ""It will take time to work through, develop and implement these proposals but we hope to see significant progress after Christmas and into the new year."

He had warned last week that it seemed unlikely that the North East would be allowed to drop into the less strict Tier 2 measures when the Government reviews the tier system on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit to Blyth on Friday that the Government will be "as fair as we possibly can, but we can't afford to let the virus get out of control".

It is hoped that almost all care homes should have received batches of lateral flow tests by December 18, potentially allowing visits to take place before Christmas.

Prof Milne added: "We have long been keen to use Lateral Flow Testing to facilitate non-essential visits to care homes and had been progressing with local plans before the Government announced its national scheme.

"Alongside our Collaborative Newcastle partners, we are now offering advice and support to care homes in the city to help them begin using these tests but again this takes time to ensure it is done safely and effectively.

"It must also be considered how care homes will cope with the extra demands on staff to be able to deliver additional tests while maintaining their normal levels of service."