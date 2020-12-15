Doctor "honoured" to switch on Durham Cathedral's Christmas tree lights

A doctor has described switching on Durham Cathedral's Christmas tree lights as an "honour".

Tara Watkiss, a doctor from University Hospital of North Durham, was asked to switch on the lights on behalf of all NHS staff working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

Dr Tara Watkiss Credit: Durham Cathedral

Dr Watkiss caught Covid-19 herself while treating sick patients.

It’s was honour to light the tree at Durham Cathedral on behalf of my NHS colleagues who have all had to adapt and make sacrifices of some kind this year. My colleagues and I have tried to do the very best for each and every patient in what has been an exceptionally challenging year and we will continue to do so over the festive period and into the New Year. Dr Tara Watkiss

The switch on, which was streamed online this year, is usually carried out by children from the local community, but this year the invitation was extended to Tara.

It was wonderful to take this opportunity to salute the NHS for all they are and for all that they mean to us. The Reverend Canon Michael Hampel

Tara continues to care for patients during the winter months, working in the Cardiology unit.