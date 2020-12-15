Video report by Emily Reader

A family from Sunderland has collected more than 45,000 Christmas presents, to give to children in the North East, who might otherwise go without.

Norah's North Pole appeal was set up five years ago in memory of the Wilkinson family's grandma who passed away in 2015.

This year the volunteers have been overwhelmed by the kindness of the local community, which has seen them receive more donations than ever before.

45,000+ Toys and gifts have been donated to Norah's North Pole for North East Children

We've absolutely been blown away by how many donations have been made this year. The whole sentiment of it is that no child should wake up on Christmas morning thinking that Santa has forgotten about them, so we wanted to empower the mams and dads. Victoria Imrie-Bell, Head Elf at Norah's North Pole

Anastasia, Santa's little helper Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Anastasia is Santa's littlest helper here.

At almost 3 years old - she's putting her extensive toy knowledge to good use, selecting gifts for other children to open on Christmas morning.

Norah Wilkinson, who is the inspiration behind Norah's North Pole Credit: Family Photo

It is nice, to be nice Norah Wilkinson

The Norah's North Pole Christmas appeal was launched in memory of Anastasia's great-grandma Norah, who lived by the motto "It is nice, to be nice". A message she has instilled in the younger generations in her family.

When me and my sisters were little we used to get money from my grandma to go to the shops and buy gifts for other children and my auntie is a social worker, she used to distribute the gifts to the children who needed it and it was really important to my grandma that we did that every Christmas, she used to say 'It is nice to be nice" and that has stuck with us throughout the years. Sarah Imrie, Norah's Granddaughter

The family have collected donations to give to those in need for the past 5 years, but this Christmas they have been inundated with gifts.

They launched their appeal on social media, 2 days later they returned to their base to find more than 3,000 deliveries of toys to give to children who might otherwise have nothing to open on Christmas morning.

Every day, Victoria and Sarah's sister, Sophie, was dealing with up to 300 messages from people wanting to get involved and support the appeal.

Norah's North Pole received so many donations that they had to move to a bigger premises. Ramside Hall in Durham offered their ballroom, as the hotel is currently closed in line with the region's covid restrictions.

We saw online the great work Norah's North Pole were doing and we wanted to offer our support in any way we could. It really is incredible how many toys and gifts people have donated, especially during such a difficult year. Hopefully these gifts will go some way to putting a smile on children's faces this Christmas and everyone at Ramside Hall feels proud to have played a part in the appeal. Helen Roseberry, Ramside Hall Hotel

As well as collecting toys, local businesses and generous members of the public donated money to allow the volunteers to buy specific gifts needed to personalise the sacks for each child.

Norah's North Pole fundraising page was set up with a target of £15,000. As of Tuesday 15 December, their total is almost £27,000.

In an effort to support local shops, elves at Norah's North Pole bought gifts from North East businesses where possible.

School's, local businesses, families and even NHS staff were among those to donate presents for families in need over the festive period.

The volunteers work with local schools and social workers to identify families who might benefit from the support.