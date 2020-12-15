Mixed reactions in the North East ahead of Tier review

Tomorrow the government is expected to review the tier system and determine which level of covid restrictions our region will be in for Christmas.

Currently the whole of the North East comes under Tier 3 rules, with North Yorkshire in Tier 2. The latest figures show the number of deaths across the region has fallen, but only slightly, leading to questions over which tier we'll be in.

Leader of Gateshead Council Marton Gannon says he's not optimistic that the tier levels will come down:

MPs are also calling for more support for businesses.

Meanwhile, Redcar and Cleveland MP made a speech in the Commons yesterday, saying the Tees Valley had worked hard to get their rates down, and deserved to move down to Tier 2.

Mr Young said: "Our case rate is down. In the seven days run up to 11th December, our current case rate was 131/100K – a 3rd of what it was when the original tiering decision was taken, and down by 7 % on the previous week."Our cases in the over 60s have almost halved and is sitting around 150/100K down from 292 when we were placed in Tier 3. Our positivity – the percentage of tests where the outcome is positive – is now 6.6%. Again, has halved since the original tiering decision."And our NHS admissions are down by 60% since their peak on the 23rd November."Madam Deputy Speaker – you can see I’m painting a picture here, that on every test set out by the Prime Minister on why areas can move tiers – Redcar and Cleveland is performing."He concluded: "It cannot be that the same people who follow the rules and help improve case numbers in their communities continue to be punished and their livelihoods destroyed when the risk of infection is now much, much lower."There has to be fairness in the way we deal with this crisis and take into account all the other economic, social and health factors that may also cause great damage if ignored. "My constituents in Redcar & Cleveland deserve recognition for good results on the ground and I hope the Secretary of State and the Minister will look favourably on their circumstances."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock replied he would look "very, very closely come Wednesday and see what’s in Santa’s bag”.