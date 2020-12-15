North East GPs begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations

Doctors surgeries in the region are now administering COVID-19 vaccinations, as the local NHS takes on the largest vaccination programme in its history.

People aged 80 and over who are most at risk from COVID-19 will be first to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Residents will receive appointment invitations from their local GP practices.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first for COVID-19 to be approved by regulators following extensive trials.

Local NHS leaders are keen to reassure people that extensive work is going on behind the scenes, to ensure people aged 80 and over have access to the vaccine as soon as practically possible.

Although the vaccine is delivered by a simple injection in the arm, it is complex to move, store and prepare. It needs to be stored at -70C and transported from Belgium where it is made.

Once people receive the Pfizer vaccine, they will also need a booster jab 21 days later.

The first GP-led community vaccination centre in Sunderland is open at Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre. It is the first of six centres being set up in the city.

Dr Fadi Khalil, Sunderland GP and Medical Director of All Together Better Sunderland, has been leading the coordination of the first vaccines coming into the City. He said: "The arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine marks a decisive turning point in this global health pandemic and means we can begin to take the first steps on the long road to recovery and look ahead with real hope to the future.

For many families in Sunderland, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact and the fact that we now have a vaccine is simply incredible and means we can protect those people in our communities who are most vulnerable and at risk. Dr Fadi Khalil, Sunderland GP

He added: "2020 has been the most challenging year for the NHS but it is heartwarming to end on such a positive with news of the vaccine. The weeks ahead will be an incredibly busy time for general practices across the city and I want to thank all NHS colleagues for the way they have pulled together, just as they have done throughout the pandemic, to put the needs of our patients and the people of Sunderland first."