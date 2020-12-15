Police name teenager who died after being hit by a car in Gateshead

A teenager who died after being hit by a car in Gateshead has been named by police.

Sam McIver, 18, was from Winlaton Mill.

He was on the A694 Derwent Haugh Park, Blaydon, at the junction with Swalwell Cricket Club when he was hit by a car at around 10pm.

Police say "critical care nurses who came across the collision worked hard to save the man until paramedics arrived to take over but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene".

Sam's family are being supported by specialist officers.

Sam’s family are very much in our thoughts at this extremely sad time and we continue to ask members of the public to respect their privacy. Northumbria Police

Police are appealing for information or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1032 121220 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.