Reporting Coronavirus at ITV Tyne Tees

2020 has been a year of unprecedented loss, upheaval and suffering: when the Coronavirus Pandemic swept around the world and threw the country into lockdown. But it has also been a year when we have seen the very best in people, when communities have come together, and where the courage and sacrifice of frontline workers have inspired us all.

As journalists the news teams at ITV have been on air throughout, bearing witness to all these events on an international, national and local level – bringing information about the pandemic into people’s homes, helping them understand lifesaving public health messages and when needed, holding power to account.

But most of all ITV has been telling extraordinary stories: of sorrow, of courage, of recovery; as people have shared the events, big and small, that have changed how we live and have defined this remarkable year.

In a special film to be broadcast on Wednesday evening we look back at some of the remarkable stories covered nationally and locally at ITV News Tyne Tees.

At ITV News Tyne Tees, our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick talks about holding politicians to account for their efforts in containing the virus, and the challenges of reporting on the pandemic. Our Head of News Michaela Byrne also features, highlighting how important it was for us to show the real community spirit that has been shown in the North East.

Reporting Coronavirus will be broadcast on ITV, after our late news at 2245 on Wednesday 16th December.