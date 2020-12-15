Sunderland AFC without eight first-team players after COVID-19 outbreak

Sunderland AFC will be without eight first-team players when they host AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Academy of Light.

The club say one senior player began displaying symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday, and then returned a positive test for COVID-19 and is currently observing a period of isolation.

In line with Government advice, seven other first-team players are also self-isolating at home – two of which have displayed symptoms – after coming into close proximity with the individual that has tested positive.

The club say they did explore the option of postponing the fixture and engaged in extensive dialogue with the EFL - but say "an agreement couldn’t be reached due to the lack of clarity regarding potential sanctions SAFC could face in the event that the fixture was unfulfilled."