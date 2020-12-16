The family of a Sunderland grandfather who disappeared in 2014 have made a heartfelt appeal as they prepare for another Christmas without him.

Robert Hutchinson, 56, was last seen leaving his home on Corporation Road in the Hendon area of Sunderland on the evening of June 23, 2014.

He left in a blue Nissan Micra but has never been seen since – the vehicle was later found parked up at the end of Stewart Street, close to Chester Road.

Robert Hutchinson captured on CCTV at the petrol station at Asda in Grangetown at 4.48pm on the day he goes missing.

A murder investigation was launched following his disappearance with police believing Robert came to harm that night, but his body has never been found.

Today (Wednesday) as she prepares for another Christmas without her dad, Robert’s daughter Paula has urged anybody with information about his disappearance to come forward and help give the family the answers they deserve.

Paula, 37, said: “This was so out of character for dad and the last six-and-a-half years have been so hard for everyone. We still can’t quite believe that he’s gone.

“He loved his family and wouldn’t have gone this long without getting in touch. We just want answers – and we hope somebody out there can help give us the closure we deserve.”

Crimestoppers have offered a £10,000 reward for information about Robert’s murder as detectives seek to secure the crucial clue that unravels the mystery surrounding his disappearance.

On the day he went missing, Robert was spotted on CCTV at the Asda petrol station in Grangetown at 4.48pm filling up his blue Nissan Micra with registration LT03 OZJ.

He was then seen leaving his Corporation Road home at 6.20pm that evening – which proved to be his last official sighting.

But police have since identified a man who matches Robert’s description walking at the rear of the Chester’s pub at 11.05pm – but the trace then goes cold.

Robert Hutchinson

Detective Sergeant Chris Deavin, of Northumbria Police’s Homicide & Major Enquiry Team, said: “It is always a tragedy when we are dealing with a missing person believed to have been murdered, particularly when the family have waited so long for answers.

“Their anguish is further compounded at this time of year when families get together to enjoy Christmas. Our thoughts go out to all Robert’s family and friends at this sad time.

“More than six years have passed since Robert’s disappearance but our investigation has never closed. The investigation into his murder has been a huge one with dozens of detectives scouring over hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to track his potential movements.

“Robert was a family man who was well-known in the Hendon area. He had a lot of friends and was very close to his daughter Paula, son Gavin and young grandson. That’s why we are convinced that somebody knows what happened to him.

My message to anybody out there who holds the key to this investigation is simple – please give Robert’s family the opportunity to seek that closure and not wake up every single day faced with those unbearable questions. Detective Sergeant Chris Deavin, Northumbria Police

“We believe the answer to this investigation lies in the community and with local people. If you know what happened to Robert and have been carrying this burden around for the last six years, now is the time to take that weight off your shoulders.

“Please do the right thing, come forward and speak to us.”