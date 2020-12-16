A man from South Shields is about to start his first job after being homeless for 25 years.

Earl Charlton, 42, began sleeping on the streets when he was a teenager. He has overcome an alcohol and drug addiction to reach a stage where he is ready to begin work. Earl credits turning his life around to The Big Issue, the magazine he has been selling from outside Newcastle Central Station for years.

Earl's story caught the attention of Tyneside singer Sam Fender, who has released a song to raise awareness of homelessness.

Earl and Sam recently met online and their conversation went viral on social media.

As Earl prepares to sell the magazine for the final time, The Big Issue is filming him for a campaign video.

Our reporter Katie Cole has been speaking to Earl about his journey.

