Teenager involved in Cramlington collision dies in hospital

A teenager involved in a collision in Cramlington at the weekend has died in hospital.

Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on the Northbound carriageway of the A189 Spine Road at 6.50am on December 13.

The collision occurred just north of the Three Horse Shoes roundabout and involved a car and a cyclist.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and discovered an injured 18-year-old man in the road with the vehicle and pedal cycle remaining at scene.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died of his injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police have now named him as Kieron Finlinson, from Blyth.

Trained Family Liaison Officers are supporting his family who have asked for privacy.

An investigation into the incident was launched and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Dean Hood of the Force’s Motor Patrols’ department said: “Our thoughts are with Kieron’s family at this very sad time and we will continue to support them.”

He added: “It is vitally important that we establish the circumstances around the incident and I am asking any witnesses to the collision to please come forward.

“Anyone who might have any dash-cam footage from the area is asked to get in touch and help us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the Tell Us Something page on their website, quoting log 189 131220.