Bereaved parents call for new 'Duty to Rescue' law

The parents of a North East man who died following Christmas drinks in 2014 have called on the government to introduce a new 'Duty to Rescue' law, whereby members of the public would be obliged to assist a stranger they thought may be vulnerable to injury or death.Colin McLauchlan, Karl's father, told ITV News "the pathologist said if Karl had got help that night, he would still be alive today and that’s hard. That’s hard to live with each year, knowing how he had a zest for life and how that could be that he would still be here enjoying his life."The government said it has "no plans" to introduce such a law as "it could punish members of the public who haven’t committed a crime". However, the Law Commission has told ITV News it will consider putting the proposal forward for one of its "law reform projects" next year.Watch @krisjepson's report here:

Karl McLauchlan was 22 when his body was found in a South Shields alleyway six years ago on 17 December. The engineer had shared a couple of drinks with colleagues in Newcastle, before boarding a Metro train. A court heard in 2015 that two men saw Karl fall after leaving Chichester Metro station in South Shields. Rather than helping him, the court heard, they stole his phone and left him. One of the men was convicted of theft and the other was convicted of handling stolen goods.Exposed to the elements Karl died that night in the alleyway, with no means to call for help himself. His family have launched a petition to get the law introduced.

These days most of us carry a mobile phone. Just ring. Just ring and get some help and that is what needs to be done. It’s unbelievable in this day and age that we’re living in a society that doesn’t have something like that to protect each and every one of us. We need to help each other. Shirley McLauchlan, Karl's mum

Karl's parents leaving flowers

The 'Duty to Protect' law has been applied in more than 20 European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Sentences can range from 3 months to 8 years in prison.However, in England and Wales, there is no obligation on a citizen to assist another person who is in peril.The Emeritus Professor of English Law at the University of Oxford, Professor Andrew Ashworth QC, has backed the family's call for a change in the law.

I think we do need a law commission inquiry into this. I think there’s a good argument in favour of such a law. The idea that we should assist a person in peril if we can do so without danger to ourselves. I think that’s really the essence of citizenship and I think it's a good basis for a criminal law in my view. Prof Andrew Ashworth QC

The Law Commission told ITV News “we send our condolences to the friends and family of Karl McLauchlan. We will be consulting on our next group of law reform projects in 2021 and will consider this proposal for a project. We would welcome submissions from those with an interest in this issue.”The Ministry of Justice said it has no plans to change the law as it could punish members of the public who haven’t committed a crime.