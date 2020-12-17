Video report by Tom Barton

When Johnny Hall planned his birthday celebrations, he was looking forward to a big party. After all, he was turning 100.

Sadly, as with so much this year, the pandemic restrictions got in the way. He got the customary card from the Queen...however - as he was opening his cards today, he got another BIG surprise.

A class from Heddon On The Wall St Andrews C Of E First School turned up at his door to sing happy birthday to him!

Johnny told our reporter Tom Barton that the surprise made up for missing out on his party, and his birthday drinks!