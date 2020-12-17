No change to tier levels in the North East and North Yorkshire

After the review from the Health Secretary Matt Hancock this morning, it's been confirmed that the North East is remaining in Tier 3, and North Yorkshire remains in Tier 2.

MP's are beginning to react to the announcement.

Jacob Young, Conservative MP for Redcar, said: "I am incredibly disappointed and frustrated that we are not being separated from the rest of the Tees Valley when our numbers justify us being placed into Tier 2."People across Redcar & Cleveland have worked incredibly hard to get the virus down. "But now we are where we are, I urge everyone to keep doing what we're doing. It is working to bring infections down. "Let's be sensible at Christmas and look towards the next review."

Simon Clarke, Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, said:" It is of course disappointing news that we remain in Tier 3. "But the most important thing now is that we stick by the rules that are designed to keep ourselves and others safe."The Tees Valley has made huge strides over the last month and if this progress continues, we will need to revisit the question at the next review point in two weeks. "Meanwhile families across the area can enjoy the special rules for Christmas between 23 and 27 December. "We are entitled to a brief moment of respite - but every family should think carefully about what is appropriate for their particular circumstances. “A major opportunity - let’s not blow it.”

In the Chambers after the announcement, Liz Twist, MP for Blaydon (Labour) thanked her constituents in Gateshead for their efforts in getting the rate down - and asked what Matt Hancock will do to make sure Public Health teams are properly funded. In his answer, the Health Secretary repeated those thanks to the people of Gateshead.

Case rates in each area of the North East and North Yorkshire in the past seven days, per 100,000:

Northumberland - 164.7

North Tyneside - 125.1

Newcastle - 135.4

Gateshead - 93.0South Tyneside - 308.7

Sunderland - 149.1

County Durham - 154.7

Darlington - 197.6

Hartlepool - 221.0

Stockton - 169.8

Middlesbrough - 204.3

Redcar and Cleveland - 139.3

Hambleton - 48.0

Ryedale - 68.8

Scarborough - 171.0

Harrogate - 83.9

York - 65.5

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer (Conservative) also asked a question to Matt Hancock - asking what York would need to do to improve, to be moved down a further Tier in the next review.

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses are also reacting with disappointment at not being moved down to Tier 2, allowing them to open.

Adrian Waddell, Chief Executive of NE1 Ltd who represent many bars and restaurants in Newcastle has said:"The news that Newcastle and the North East will remain in tier 3 is hugely disappointing, especially for the city's hospitality sector, whose members justifiably feel that they are shouldering the burden of restrictions disproportionately."The pressures they face cannot be overstated. The longer these businesses are forced to close increases the risk exponentially of permanent business closures and job losses.

"The Government needs to step up and make available substantive and meaningful grants to these businesses, while communicating a longer term strategic plan which provides stability and allows businesses to plan with certainty.

"We are calling on the Government to;* Provide a £15,000 grant to all hospitality businesses forced to close* Extend business rate relief for the 2021/22 financial year and,* Extend the VAT reduction to 5% for the 2021/22 financial year

"Whilst none of these elements on their own will be a silver bullet to saves businesses and jobs, they will at least provide some certainty for businesses to help them plan and manage their finances during these difficult times.

"With January’s quarterly rent payments due at the end of this month, time is fast running out for the Government to save businesses and jobs.Action is needed now."