Child abuse referrals by NSPCC helpline in North East and Cumbria double

Child abuse referrals by the NSPCC helpline in the North East and Cumbria have risen by more than 50%.

Since April, there has been an average of 101 referrals every month. This is 52% more than the average month before coronavirus forced lockdown.

The NSPCC says concerns about child abuse have soared since national lockdown measures were first introduced.

The charity has analysed its data from April to November and has found that the level of concern about emotional abuse, neglect, and physical abuse remain well above the pre-pandemic average.

31,359 adults across the UK have contacted the NSPCC about child abuse or neglect

Half of these reports were referred to the police or social services for further action.

811 referrals were made in the region between April and November this year

The NSPCC has issued the findings as a warning that Christmas can be a very difficult time for children suffering abuse and neglect.

A concerned adult told the NSPCC helpline: "I am ringing with concerns for 3 children who I believe are being emotionally abused and neglected. The police were recently called to the family home because the mother was drunk and had left the children at home alone all night.

"The father, who no longer lives with the children, found out and came to the house saying he was going to take the children home with him. The children have said they want to move in with me before Christmas because they don't want to live with their Mum or Dad. They are really worried that their mothers drinking will get worse over Christmas, as it has done in the past. I fear they could be right as her drinking is becoming worse and she has been drunk more frequently in recent months. They need urgent help."

Kamaljit Thandi, Head of NSPCC helpline said: "These figures highlight the increase in the number of adults reaching out with concerns about the welfare of children since the first national lockdown began.

"It's no secret that this Christmas is going to be a very different one and for thousands of children, being stuck at home for the holidays will be a terrifying thought. At the NSPCC, we know how important it is that people have the opportunity to speak up when they think a child is at risk of abuse and neglect. Our helpline for adults and Childline will be open every day over the festive period."

The charity says its team of professionals, working on its helpline for concerned adults, and the dedicated volunteer counsellors at Childline, will all play a vital role in being here for children this Christmas.

Pauline, a volunteer counsellor at Childline said: "At Childline we know how important it is that we are here for children over the Christmas period. We are there for young people when they need the service the most and for many - Christmas will be that time. The pandemic has had a huge impact on young people and for the many who will have nowhere else to turn, we will provide a vital listening ear."

Adults concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline throughout the festive period on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk