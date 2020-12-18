COVID-19 tests for passengers launched at Teesside Airport

Teesside International Airport has launched a coronavirus testing service in the hopes of potentially reducing the need for people to self-isolate when travelling internationally.

To deliver the testing facility on its behalf, the airport has partnered with Recovery4Life, a local specialist testing, training and treatment service that supports businesses and individuals with COVID-19 testing, as well as addiction and mental health services.

It will be priced starting at £42 and will offer discounts for passengers.

Passengers would book online for the new testing facility, which will operate during the airport’s usual opening hours.

Four tests are available – to detect the presence of the COVID-19 virus; a rapid test to detect infectious virus fragments; a rapid test for antibodies generated after exposure to coronavirus and a combination rapid test. Rapid test results will be sent an hour after testing. The lab-based COVID-19 detection test results, carried out privately so not impacting on NHS capacity, will come between 24 and 48 hours after testing.

Government guidelines currently require people to self-isolate for ten days after returning from destinations not currently on its approved travel corridor list. However, their new Test to Release scheme will allow people to end their self-isolation if they take a test after five days of returning to the UK and it comes back negative.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Since the coronavirus pandemic began, we have made it clear that the health and wellbeing of local people has been the airport’s top priority. We have suspended flights when necessary and extra safety measures were brought in at Teesside International to protect passengers and staff.

“This testing offer is another step to keeping people across our region safe, and to make sure that people have access to the tests they need to meet the Government’s requirements in reducing self-isolation. It means that people can be confident of getting back to work sooner or meeting loved ones without risk, albeit while observing the latest guidance.

“As we begin work to reintroduce our full schedule of flights, including our services to Heathrow and Schiphol once again providing worldwide connectivity, passengers need every confidence they are fit and well when travelling to and from the region. I’m pleased to be working with Recovery4Life so that local people flying form our airport can get the peace of mind they need.”

John Devitt, CEO of Recovery4Life said: “We are delighted to partner with Teesside International Airport. We see this as a significant initiative in the fight against Covid-19 and help the Tees Valley and wider North East get back on their feet.

“The airport will provide a central hub for passengers and businesses across the region, and we’re thrilled to be getting up and running to offer instant testing for those who would like it.”