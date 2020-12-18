Donna Keogh murder case: £10,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers

A £10,000 reward has been offered to help find those responsible for the death of a teenager from Middlesbrough.

17-year-old Donna Keogh disappeared from her home in 1998. She would have turned 40 on November 29, this year.

Cleveland Police launched a murder investigation, although a body was never found.

In June 2018, an area of waste ground in Middlesbrough was excavated as part of attempts to solve the murder case.

Police said nothing was found at the former allotment site near to Troon Close.

Now, Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information on the case that leads to a conviction.

Donna is described as:

5'2 tall

Slight build

Young appearance

One of the last confirmed sightings of Donna was in April 1998 at a house party.

Ruth McNee, North East Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "We are appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100% anonymously. You can make all of the difference in getting justice for Donna and her family and you may stop somebody else from being harmed.

"We hope that allegiances have changed over the years and somebody is now ready to speak about what they know. We believe that answers lie in the local community. No information is too small to tell our charity anonymously and you may be eligible for a reward.

"Please remember that Crimestoppers, as an independent charity, keeps its promise of 100% anonymity to more than a thousand people who trust us with their crime information every single day.

"Share what you know by calling our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or use our website's simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information."