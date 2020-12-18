Northumbria Police release CCTV in efforts to track down suspected cat killer

Police are today releasing this CCTV footage, as part of their investigation to track down a suspected cat killer in Newcastle.

Last week, Northumbria Police released a still image of a man they wanted to identify after the horrendous attack on the pet cat on Thursday evening.

It was reported that at about 6.30pm a stranger had picked up a pet cat and started beating it against the ground on Stratford Road in Heaton.

The large black and white cat, called Toulouse, was then thrown from Burn Bridge before the man attacked the cat again and put it in his backpack.

Police launched an investigation and have continued to keep in touch with the owners who are understandably devastated by what has happened.

An image of a man was released last week who may be able to assist neighbourhood officers with our enquiries but he has still not been identified.

Now the Force is releasing moving footage of the man in the hope that someone recognises him and gets in touch with police.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Craig Brown, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are yet to identify this man or locate Toulouse’s body and our enquiries will continue.

“This incident has understandably led to a lot of anger and concern in the local community and I want to reassure you this attack is being taken seriously.

“Our main investigative lead is identifying this man in the CCTV and so we need anyone who may think they know the man to get in touch.

“We want to get answers for the family and ensure that the person responsible for this cowardly attack is brought to justice.”

Anyone who knows the man, or has information that could assist police, should report it online at the Northumbria Police website quoting log 860 10/12/20.

You can also call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.