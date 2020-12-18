Offering hope and expertise: Newcastle's long covid clinic

Words by Health Correspondent Helen Ford

Long covid: it is a phrase we have probably all heard, yet less than a year ago, it was unknown. Now though, it's estimated that one in five people who contract covid will be left with a variety of prolonged and debilitating symptoms, many months later.

People are reporting a range of long term symptoms, from breathlessness and fatigue, to anxiety and depression. Together, these and other symptoms have come to be known as long covid.

Back in June, a team at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary established a long covid clinic; a centre where patients experiencing these issues could come to be assessed - in one visit - by a range of specialists. Just as doctors had to learn how to treat covid itself, they are also building a bank of knowledge to support patients whose symptoms continue long term. Dr Graham Burns, who is clinical lead at the clinic, has now helped to write a template for other areas which are establishing similar units.

This is an awful condition. By coming to a clinic like this and speaking to people who have gained a little bit of experience we can let people know that many of the aspects such as the fatigue, and the mild breathlessness, the anxiety etc., is normal, it's expected and with the passage of time and a little bit of extra support we hope and we expect much of that will resolve with time. Dr Graham Burns, Clinical Lead, RVI long covid service

The clinic provides a detailed assessment for patients in one visit; those requiring additional treatment can be referred onto specialists elsewhere in the NHS.

On my visit to the unit I met Julie Thompson, who was receiving her assessment after many months of struggling with a range of symptoms. Julie explained how long covid had changed every aspect of her life. Coming to the clinic had given her hope that things could change.

It's difficult. Some days you just cry all day. I feel like a burden on my family because they have to look after me. I have to have somebody help me with everything. (There's) the financial burden of not working and you just don't know if you're going to get better. Julie Thompson, patient

For those involved in treating long covid, there is much still to learn. Today, the NHS has announced that it has provided £10 million to support more than sixty long covid clinics across the country. There are five in the North East, including Newcastle, and two in North Yorkshire. At the same time, NICE, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, has published official guidance on best practice for recognising and supporting patients with long covid.