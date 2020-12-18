Symptom-free testing trialled in Sunderland

Coronavirus testing for people who do not have symptoms of the infection will soon be trialled in Sunderland.

It is hoped that access to faster turnaround tests will reduce the spread of coronavirus. This week a mobile testing team will be working from Washington Millennium Centre in Concord to provide tests for local people. The team will work from different locations across the city.This testing is being run by Sunderland City Council in partnership with the Department for Health and Social Care and Public Health England as part of the Director of Public Health led testing programme.Gerry Taylor, Sunderland's Executive Director of Public Health and Integrated Commissioning, said: "As many as one in three people who have Covid have no symptoms and will be spreading it without realising it.

"So we're asking local people to come forward to get tested to help protect those they care about. By identifying people who are carrying Covid-19 without realising it, we can help prevent them from passing it on to others unknowingly. This is part of a range of measures in place to help us reduce transmission of the virus."The tests, which are self-administered, are quick and painless and people can expect to get their results back within hours.If you test positive you will be asked to self-isolate immediately and take a follow up test of the kind offered to people with symptoms to confirm the result.