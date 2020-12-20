A North East mental health charity says it expects to see a continuing rise in demand for its services, following news of further COVID restrictions over Christmas.

The Government announced this weekend that an earlier plan, to allow mixing of up to three households from 23rd December, has been changed. The news means that families in tiers one to three, which includes the North East and North Yorkshire, can now only mix on Christmas Day itself.

Dominic McDonough from the If U Care Share foundation says mental health and wellbeing are bound to be affected, at this important time of year:

Many of us were expecting five days of mixing with family, mixing with friends, mixing with loved ones. That's now been severely restricted and that's going to have a major impact on people's mental health. Dominic McDonough, Charity Fundraising Manager

The foundation, which is based in Chester-le-Street, has several key aims. It works to reduce suicide, provides support to those who have lost loved ones through suicide, as well promoting positive mental health. It says that since the start of the pandemic, its team has seen a doubling in the number of people getting in touch, at the same time as experiencing a drop in the money it collects through fundraising. After a difficult year, the signs are that 2021 will also bring challenges:

We're trying to do more with less so it's going to be very, very difficult but ... we're still here for people and we're passionate about what we do and we hope this time next year, things are a little bit better. Dominic McDonough, Charity Fundraising Manager

READ MORE: 275% increase in calls North East suicide helpline during lockdown