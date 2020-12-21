A drive through food bank collection organised by Sunderland supporters, who have joined forces with the club's official charity, is helping North East families who are struggling over Christmas.

Fans' group, the Red and White Army, are running the collection with the Foundation of Light in the car park of the Stadium of Light.

All donations are being collected on behalf of the Salvation Army and Sunderland Foodbank, which distributes food across the whole region.

Donations are collected from specially designated bays in the Stadium of Light car park. Credit: PA

Fans and local businesses are encouraged to drop-off tinned food supplies, Christmas food - such as selection boxes and biscuits - and toiletries to the Red Car Park in a specially designed drive-through system.

Volunteers will collect donations from members of the public at specially designated drop-off bays, meaning they do not need to get out of their vehicle.

Andrew Hird, Chair of the Red and White Army, said: "Covid-19 has had a huge impact on all our lives. But for so many, food poverty is now a stark reality.

With Christmas just around the corner, no one should be in a position where they can't afford to provide for their family. Andrew Hird, Chair of the Red and White Army

"As a fan base we are really passionate about supporting our communities and trying to tackle food poverty. Over the last couple of years, we have collected nearly three tonnes of food on match days for local foodbanks.

"We'd also love to see local businesses getting involved, where staff could possibly organise a collection. Big or small donations - they all make a difference."

Fans and local businesses are encouraged to drop-off tinned food supplies. Credit: PA

Jamie Wright, Managing Director of the Foundation of Light said, "We are really pleased to be working alongside the Red and White Army to make this very special foodbank collection happen.

"Christmas is the time for giving and with so many in need sometimes it is hard to know what to do or how to help. But a donation, of any size, to the Drive Through Foodbank will help us provide families across the region with the food and supplies they need this Christmas."

Organisers are anticipating that the drive-through foodbank will be popular and is encouraging anyone who wants to support to register for a time slot via Eventbrite. This will allow organisers to manage traffic flow and ensure that the collection follows strict health and safety procedures.

