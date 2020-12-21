Newcastle Airport first in UK to operate fully electric airside bus

Newcastle International Airport has become the first airport in the UK to operate a fully electric airside bus.

The new bus is the first of a new fleet of electric vehicles to be introduced across the airport over the next 15 years.

Management said the move is part of a 'zero carbon strategy' aimed at making the airport more environmentally friendly.

In January, the airport announced a plan to become 'Net Zero' by the year 2035.

What is Net Zero?

Net zero refers to the balance between the greenhouse gases that are produced and the amount taken from the atmosphere.

The airport worked with Pelican Bus and Coach to supply the Yutong bus, which will be used to coach passengers between their aircraft and the terminal.

Richard Crump, Managing Director of Pelican Bus and Coach said: “This bus will contribute to reducing both the airport’s carbon footprint and vehicle operating costs as wellas offering passengers an enhanced experience on their journey to and from their aircraft.”