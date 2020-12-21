North East cancellations after Netherlands bans travel from UK

A growing number of nations have banned flights and travel from the UK in a bid to stop a mutant strain of Covid-19 from crossing their borders.

In Europe France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Bulgaria and the Netherlands have all said they will halt flights arriving from the UK.

In the North East, two flights from Newcastle International Airport to Amsterdam have been cancelled.

A North Shields to Amsterdam ferry, which was due to said Sunday night, has also been cancelled.

The Netherlands ban came into force on Sunday morning. It is expected to last for the rest of the year, at least.

