Dr Steven Poulter from Durham University believes that analysing these cells could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment.

It could aid understanding of how we remember where we left objects, such as car keys and mobile phones. Damage to these cells may help explain memory loss in certain kinds of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The existence of 'GPS-like' brain cells, which can store maps of the places we’ve been, like our kitchen or a beach on holiday, was already widely known, but this discovery shows there is also a type of brain cell sensitive to the distance and direction of objects that can store object locations on these maps.

The research, led by Dr Steven Poulter and Dr Colin Lever from Durham University, and co-directed by Dr Thomas Wills from University College London, found that 'vector trace' cells remember where things were located.

Dr Lever (left) and Dr Poulter (right) in the laboratory where Dr Poulter first discovered Vector Trace cells Credit: Durham University

Dr Poulter said: “Vector trace cells help me remember where my daughter buried her seashells, i.e. three metres from my deckchair in that direction”.

Dr Wills said: “Storing distance and direction data in memory is essential for mental maps that can allow us to navigate to remembered goals, and vector trace cells are a likely candidate for how our brain achieves this.”

Dr Lever added: “It looks like vector trace cells connect to creative brain networks which help us to plan our actions and imagine complex scenarios in our mind’s eye.

Vector trace cells acting together likely allow us to recreate the spatial relationships between ourselves and objects, and between the objects in a scene, even when those objects are not directly visible to us. Dr Colin Lever, Durham University

Brain cells that make up the biological equivalent of a satellite-navigation system were first discovered in the 1970s by Professor John O’Keefe and in the 2000s by Professors Edvard and May-Britt Moser. Their discovery shed light on one of neuroscience’s great mysteries - how we know where we are in space - and won them the 2014 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

Speaking about this latest discovery of Vector Trace cells, Professor John O’Keefe, Nobel Laureate, said: “I’m very impressed. Not only have they discovered a new type of brain cell, the Vector Trace cell, but their analysis of its properties is exhaustive and compelling.

"This discovery sheds considerable light on this important but enigmatic structure of the brain, supporting the idea that it is indeed the memory system we have always believed it to be.”

Dr Poulter explained: “Vector Trace cells should help progress the science of Alzheimer’s disease.

The discovery of Vector Trace cells is particularly important as the area of the brain they are found in is one of the first to be attacked by brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, which could explain why a common symptom and key early ‘warning sign’ in Alzheimer’s is the losing or misplacement of objects. Dr Steven Poulter, Durham University

