New Covid strain 'very likely' to be in the North East - public health leaders

North East health bosses are warning that the new strain of Covid-19 is "very likely" to have reached our region already.

Public health directors from seven North East councils say that, while there is no clear proof of the new virus variant spreading here yet, they believe it is already present in the region.

The experts also warned people not to spend Christmas Day with anyone who has travelled from a Tier 4 area.

On Saturday (22 December), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the new strain of Covid, which is more transmissible than previous kinds, was thought to be behind surging infection rates in the South East of England and imposed a tougher tier of measures on London and surrounding areas.

However, North East councils stopped short on Monday (21 December) of following Greater Manchester and the West Midlands in telling people to self-isolate for a minimum of ten days if they have anyone travelled back here from the capital, large parts of the South East, or Wales.

The advice was issued by the public health directors for County Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, and Sunderland. They are Amanda Healy, Alice Wiseman, Eugene Milne, Liz Morgan, Wendy Burke, Tom Hall, and Gerry Taylor respectively.

They said: "... we ask everyone to be extra careful over social distancing, social contacts and general hygiene over the festive period.

We urge everyone to double down on what they have been doing so far to drive the infection rate down. Following good hand hygiene at all times, wearing face coverings when required to do so, taking extra care over social distancing - staying at least 2 metres apart - keeping all social contact to a minimum and staying in well-ventilated places. Public health directors of seven North East councils

"We should all act as if we have got the virus to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable, while doing our utmost not to place an already busy NHS under further strain.

"Anyone with symptoms should also book a test as soon as possible and follow the guidance around self-isolation until the result is known and thereafter if it comes back positive.

"The virus will continue to mutate and Hands, Face, Space is proven to be the best defence at least until the population has been vaccinated.

"We know how difficult this is, especially at a time of the year when families traditionally come together to celebrate Christmas.

"Our advice remains - just because the Tier 3 rules now allow three households to meet on Christmas Day doesn't mean we should. If you do then you still need to do so responsibly, so please follow the guidance, make sure windows are open, keep the visit short and do not hug others outside your own household. A Christmas bubble should not be formed with anyone from an area currently in Tier 4.

"We thank everyone who has been doing their bit for so long, and we know everyone desperately wishes we could see an end to the restrictions, but it's more important than ever that we all put in that extra effort to keep our friends and families as safe as possible in the coming weeks."

'Double down'

When contacted on Monday, public health chiefs in Stockton, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland did not comment further on the new mutation of the virus.

