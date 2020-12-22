Peerages for former Archbishop of York and former Darlington MP

The former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, and the former Labour MP for Darlington, Jenny Chapman have been made Life Peers.

Chapman was nominated by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Sentamu's appointment as a cross-bench peer had been expected earlier this summer, when he retired as Archbishop of York.

Sentamu, 71, retired as the Archbishop of York on June 7 and was succeeded by Stephen Cottrell.

Chapman, 47, was the Labour MP for Darlington from 2010 to 2019.

She became the chair of Keir Starmer's successful Labour leadership campaign this year.