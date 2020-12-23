Pressure is mounting on Newcastle United Boss Steve Bruce after the Magpies suffered a disappointing loss to Championship side Brentford.

NUFC were beaten 1-0 away in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, in what fans have described as a 'woeful performance'. A win would have been the magpies first time in the semi-final for more than 40 years.

Brentford's Josh Dasilva (second left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Quarter Final. Credit: PA

Brentford advanced to the first major cup semi-final in their history thanks to a goal from England midfielder Josh Dasilva

Steve Bruce has since vowed to fight on following the lacklustre cup exit, and turn his team's focus and attention to the boxing day clash with Manchester City.

Newcastle United legend Malcolm Macdonald says the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves.