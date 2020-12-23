Darlington boy with rare condition thanks public for new £12k power wheelchair

A boy from Darlington has thanked the public for their generosity after £12,000 was raised for his new power wheelchair.

Robbie Bayles has a rare condition that means he has never been able to stand or walk.

He is a big fan of supercars and says this inspired his new mode of transport.

Robbie thought our cameras were only going to film his new power chair. He had no idea he was about to be surprised with a Ferrari.

