Durham teenage neo-Nazi who planned terror attack makes bid to protect identify

A teenage neo-Nazi who planned a terror attack in his home city has made a bid to protect his identity becoming public.

The 17-year-old was sentenced in January to six years and eight months in custody after a jury found him guilty of preparation of terrorist acts between October 2017 and March last year.

When police searched his family home in Durham, they found a manifesto he had drafted which listed "areas to attack" such as schools, pubs and council buildings.

He also wrote of planning to conduct an arson spree with Molotov cocktails on local synagogues, while analysis of his computer devices and mobile phone uncovered numerous internet searches on firearms, explosives and knives as well as downloads of extremist far-right material.

His anonymity was due to expire on his 18th birthday this month but on Tuesday his lawyers submitted an application to continue the reporting restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, Judge Nicholas Dean QC, granted an extension to the court order which keeps the youth's anonymity in place until a further hearing at Manchester Crown Court on January 11 when the application will be heard in full.

Sentencing him earlier this year, the previous Recorder of Manchester, Judge David Stockdale QC, found the teenager's subsequently diagnosed autism spectrum disorder did play some part in his offending.

He described the youth as "highly intelligent, widely read, quick-thinking and articulate" but told him that it was "a matter of infinite regret that you pursued at such a young age a twisted and - many would say - a sick ideological path".

His trial heard that by December 2018 he had joined an extreme right-wing website forum, said to be an online meeting ground for fascists who wrote about "direct actions".

On the first day he accessed the forum, the teenager downloaded a manual which contained a viable recipe for the highly explosive chemical ammonium nitrate, and later posted on the site a publication which contained instructions on the making of homemade firearms, ammunition and silencers - which had the potential to endanger lives, the judge said.<

The youth was also unanimously found guilty of disseminating a terrorist publication, possessing an article for a purpose connected with terrorism and three counts of possessing a document or record containing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

He was told he must also serve an extended licence period of five years and would not be considered for release by the Parole Board until two-thirds of his sentence was complete.