Premiership Rugby has confirmed that the Newcastle Falcons match, due to be played on Boxing Day, has been cancelled.

The team was set to face Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership but some members of the Tigers have tested positive for coronavirus. A large number of the squad have also been ruled out of the match due to contact tracing.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons and we will give the clubs any support they need.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."

A Premiership Rugby panel will now decide the allocation of points.

Management at Newcastle Falcons said the team "respects the decision, and wishes all personnel concerned at Leicester Tigers a full and speedy recovery".