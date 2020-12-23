Newcastle man jailed for terrorism offences

A 23-year-old man from Newcastle has been jailed after he admitted a string of terrorism offences.

Luke Hunter was sentenced to four years and two months in prison at Leeds Crown Court today.

Hunter had admitted seven charges of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

He was arrested last October as part of an investigation into right-wing terrorism, led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East with support from Northumbria Police.

Searches of his home address revealed an obsession with Hitler and neo-Nazism and resulted in the seizure of a large number of white supremacist texts, military training manuals and guides on surveillance, guerrilla warfare, weapons and explosives. Officers also recovered Nazi memorabilia and a machete from his bedroom.

Hunter’s media devices were found to contain thousands of documents, videos and audio files of an extreme right-wing nature, manifestos of previous mass murderers and recordings of Hunter himself, expressing his views, which police described as "deeply disturbing".

Evidence from the digital review demonstrated that Hunter was persistent and prolific in his efforts to promote right-wing terrorism, and used a variety of platforms and accounts to spread his ideology and encourage others to do the same.

He also created content and established his own website through which to spread his white supremacist, anti-Semitic and homophobic views. Through this site he promoted violent right-wing propaganda, terrorist handbooks and instructional material.

He was also associated with a white supremacist organisation which has since been listed as a proscribed terrorist group by the Home Office

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden said:

Hunter invested a lot of effort in maintaining his website, his online presence and his status among like-minded individuals. He saw himself as an influencer and even sought to widen his following by speaking at a right wing conference in the UK. DCI Martin Snowden, Counter Terrorism Policing North East

He added:

These actions are not simply the result of a young person simply seeking to explore and express their social or political views. Hunter promoted neo-Nazism to the widest possible audience and was reckless about the consequences. DCI Martin Snowden, Counter Terrorism Policing North East

DCI Snowden also pointed out that Hunter had accepted responsibility for what he had done.

Luke Hunter represents a threat to our society, not simply because of his mindset, but because of the considerable lengths he was prepared to go to in order to recruit and enable others in support of his cause. DCI Martin Snowden, Counter Terrorism Policing North East

