Nine North East areas in next wave of community testing for Covid-19 

Nine areas in the North East are in the next wave of community testing for Covid-19, the government has announced.

Rapid turnaround Lateral Flow Tests will be used to detect asymptomatic cases in Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, Hartlepool, and Redcar and Cleveland.

FULL LIST:

Hartlepool (Tier 3)

County Durham (Tier 3)

Gateshead (Tier 3)

Newcastle (Tier 3)

North Tyneside (Tier 3)

Northumberland (Tier 3)

South Tyneside (Tier 3)

Sunderland (Tier 3)

Redcar and Cleveland (Tier 3)

There are 17 new areas nationally joining the 106 others already signed up to roll out rapid community testing in December or January. Public Health England has confirmed that the tests do detect the new variant.

Councils are continuing to push the safety guidelines and are encouraging everyone to follow the advice.

The government has said that large scale community testing is a 'key part' of its Covid-19 Winter Plan. The aim is to identify those with coronavirus earlier in order to break the chain of transmission and keep the virus under control.

1 in 3 people have coronavirus without symptoms

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Roughly one in three people with coronavirus show no symptoms and so it's essential we broaden testing to help identify those who are infected and infectious, unaware they may be spreading the disease."

Targeted community testing is available for all local authorities in tier 4, tier 3, and in tier 2 at risk of going into tier 3, with authorities invited to submit their applications.

