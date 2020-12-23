Police officers in North Yorkshire will be knocking on doors in Whitby and Scarborough, after a "concerning rise" in Covid cases.

Scarborough now has a higher infection rate than some Tier 3 areas.

260 The infection rate for Scarborough per 100,000 people

This is a higher rate than some in the North East and Yorkshire.

As a result, officers from North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Rescue, trading standards and Environmental Health will be offering people advice.

The County Council is also issuing advice and encouraging people to adhere to the guidelines.

Volunteers will also be handing out up to 15,000 leaflets giving information about:

Tier 2 regulations

How and when to self-isolate

Contact tracing

How to access financial support if isolating

How to access testing

RELATED ARTICLES: