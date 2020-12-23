Red Cross to deliver Christmas Day hampers to combat loneliness

The British Red Cross will deliver around 30 hampers to people living alone in Newcastle on Christmas Day.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced them to cancel the annual Christmas Day lunch, which invites people who live alone in the city to come and enjoy a festive feast together.

Instead the Red Cross will hand deliver hampers, containing letters, presents and snacks to the doorstep of those in need.

The British Red Cross suggests around one in three people will be spending Christmas Day alone, following the introduction of tougher Covid-19 restrictions.

As part of the hamper delivery it has included a helpline to call and connections to the website.

Around a third of UK adults feel so alone they have no-one to rely on and that about 40% report not having had a meaningful conversation in the last fortnight. We know that recent events, including local restrictions means that around 18 million people’s Christmas plans have been affected. Many of those people will spend Christmas alone or won’t be able to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Olivia Field, British Red Cross

The British Red Cross suggests around one in three people will be spending Christmas Day alone Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Rosie Fewings from the Newcastle branch of the BRC will be taking her team of volunteers out on Christmas Day to make the deliveries.

She told ITV News it is the social interaction of the doorstep conversations that are the important part of the day.

We’ve put together small hampers for people with a few presents in, a few Christmas treats, and then myself and the volunteers are going to take these out on the day and then we can stand outside from a safe distance and have a chat with people. So really, you know, the hampers are nice, but it’s less about the hampers and more about providing that social interaction on Christmas Day. Rosie Fewings, British Red Cross

Red Cross Hamper Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Tracy Hearn lives alone in a block of flats on the outskirts of the city. She told ITV News the last 10 months has been particularly difficult, especially during the first lockdown.

She said having community workers come round on Christmas Day, even for a short period of time, is a welcome boost.