Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Gateshead flats fire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a block of flats in Gateshead.

This fire happened shortly after 3am at a block on Redheugh Court and saw

Northumbria Police, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Ambulance Service all went to the scene.

More than 30 firefighters were required to tackle the blaze.

A Northumbria police spokesperson confirmed that a 38-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the fire.

They said:

Emergency services attended the scene and residents were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.The fire has now been successfully extinguished and all persons accounted for. The majority of residents have since been allowed back into their homes, with nobody believed to be injured. Northumbria Police

They also added:

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, which police are treating as suspected arson. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody at this time. Northumbria Polcie

Anyone with information can contact officers by calling 101 quoting log 86 241220.