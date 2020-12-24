Police search for missing Gateshead teenager

Northumbria Police have appealed to the public for help in as they search for missing teenager Tyla McKenzie from Gateshead.

Police have appealed to the public for help in the search for missing Gateshead teenager Tyla McKenzie.

Seventeen-year-old Tyla was last seen at an address on Hewitson Terrace in Felling about 8.30pm on Monday (Dec 21) but her family have not seen or heard from her since.

Her loved ones and officers are now growing increasingly worried for her welfare and are asking the public to come forward if they know her whereabouts.

Tyla is white, 5ft tall with medium length straight dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with red writing on it, a black hoodie, black pinstripe leggings and brown laced boots.

She also has links to the Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire and West Midlands areas so may have travelled to those locations.

A search is ongoing to locate Tyla and we’re now appealing for anyone who may have seen her or knows where she might be to get in touch as soon as possible.

Tyla, or anyone who has seen her, is asked to ring 101 quoting log 1027 211220.