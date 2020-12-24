Sunderland AFC takeover deal agreed

The current Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has reached an agreement with businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to sell his controlling interest in the club.

The deal still needs approval from the Football League, but if it is given the green light, Mr Louis-Dreyfus is expected to be the new Sunderland chairman early in the new year.

In a statement, Mr Donald said he believes the deal will allow the club to progress, while Mr Louis-Dreyfus added he can't wait to get started and his aim is to get the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

Mr Donald said:

It’s been no secret that I have been looking for some time to find the right person to take Sunderland forward and during the course of the last year there have been a lot of different people wanting to take over. However, even though it is a matter of public record that some of those bidders offered me more money, I felt that they offered less to the club and to the community. Stewart Donald

He added:

Whereas from the early meetings with Kyril, his family and advisers, I have been greatly impressed with their knowledge and understanding, learned over a long period as owners of major football clubs in Belgium and France. I believe that experience, combined with a good plan, will provide a platform for the club to progress and I look forward to watching that progress from afar. Stewart Donald

Mr Louis-Dreyfus said thanks Mr Donald for his "integrity and reasonableness" over the last three months which have led to this event.He said:

Many will be aware of my family connections to the industry and, in acquiring Sunderland AFC, I understand the responsibility that’s placed upon me as the custodian of the club’s future. Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

He added: