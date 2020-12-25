Nissan welcomes news of Brexit trade deal

Car manufacturer Nissan has welcomed news that the UK and European Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal.

The firm, which employs 7,000 people at its Sunderland manufacturing plant, had previously warned that its Wearside operation would be "unsustainable" if there was no deal at the end of the transition period following the UK's departure from the EU.

A spokesperson for the Japanese firm said:

We look forward to the continued success of our UK-based design, engineering and manufacturing operations, which have been serving the European market for more than 30 years. Nissan

Nissan's site in our region opened in 1986. It is the second-biggest producer of cars in the United Kingdom, behind Jaguar Land Rover.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: