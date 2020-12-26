The family of Michael Crooks who lost his life in a Christmas Day crash in Billingham have paid tribute to him.

Michael was 32 and from Billingham.

He died after a collision while he was riding his motorbike on Belasis Avenue near the town.

“Michael was a dearly loved son and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him.” Michael's family

Michael's family have asked for privacy as they grieve.

Police continue to appeal for information and witnesses to the collision which occurred at close to 1pm on Christmas Day and involved a Suzuki motorbike and a Hyundai.