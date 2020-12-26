RNLI Christmas Day call out in Hartlepool
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were called out on Christmas Day at 4.55pm by Humber Coastguard to help two people and their boat.
The boat had suffered mechanical failure off Middleton beach.
No-one was hurt in the incident and the boat was towed to Hartlepool Marina where the local Coastguard team were on hand to help.
‘Christmas night and once again the commitment from the volunteers leaving their loved ones at home on a special occasion and turning up on a freezing cold night to help someone in trouble at sea is incredible. Fortunately the casualty was dealt with quickly and safely allowing our crew members to go home to their families and enjoy the rest of the evening’.