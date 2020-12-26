Sunderland among North East high streets to get millions in Government funding

Sunderland is among several high streets and town centres to get a share of Government funding to help their recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunderland will get £25 million pounds - the biggest amount given to any UK high street alongside Swindon.

The money will be use to help with the Sunderland City Council’s Riverside Sunderland development, which includes the former Vaux Brewery site and HighStreet West.

They say a number of projects are a 'priority' including:

The development of Culture House, ‘the UK’s best library’

Leisure spaces at Crowtree Place

Remodelling St Mary’s Boulevard to connect the heart of the city to its riverside

Improvements to the eastern gateway of the city centre, including a new north entrance to Sunderland station

Fit-out of retail units within Keel Sq Hotel

“This announcement of more funding will provide an additional boost as we look forward to 2021. We’re determined to deliver on our vision for the city centre, anchored by Riverside Sunderland. Our plans will regenerate the whole area, with the benefits of this new urban quarter spilling out to the whole city centre. ' Sunderland Council Leader, Graeme Miller

Middlesbrough is to get £14.1 million - an amount the Council there say is 'game-changing' and will be used to help 'unlock the town centre's potential'.

Middlesbrough is to get a share of millions of Government funding to improve high streets Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Loftus, also on Teesside, will be getting £5.8 million to rejuvenate the town.

Blyth in Northumberland has been awarded just over £11 million to improve Blyth Market Place and Bridge Street. The council say they are also looking at 'new culture and leisure facilities in the heart of the town centre.'

You can see the full list of high streets and town centres due to benefit as well as more about the Future High Street Fund here