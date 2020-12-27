Baby's ashes stolen after Hartlepool car theft on Boxing Day morning

Police are appealing for information after the ashes of a baby were stolen on Boxing Day.The break-in was discovered at around 8:30am on Saturday 26th December when a blueFord Fiesta, which contained a safe with the child's ashes inside, was stolen from ahouse in Eskdale Court in Hartlepool.The vehicle was found a short distance away - but when it was checked, the safe was missing.

The child passed away just a few months ago and we are joining the householder in urgently appealing for information which could lead to the return of the ashes to him. "You can contact police with information, or leave the safe at any police office, bus stop or other public place where it will easily be seen. "Please contact us, even anonymously, to tell us where they have been left. Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team