Five people had to be rescued from their cars after getting stuck in floodwater in North Yorkshire overnight.

The county was battered by strong winds and heavy rain brought in by Storm Bella

A car stuck in a field in Hawes in North Yorkshire following flooding and damage caused by Storm Bella Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Fire crews were called to help two men and two dogs stuck in their car in Hawes - their vehicle had become stuck in fast flowing floodwater at twenty to one this morning.

Two hours later at twenty to three in the morning two woman in their 20's were rescued by boat from the roof of their vehicle in Aysgarth.

Another woman - also in her twenties - had to be rescued too after getting into difficulty after driving through floodwater in Wensley.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service say crews walked her through shallow floodwater following a minor road traffic collision.

The areas affected are prone to flooding.

The storm has caused flooding and damage elsewhere in the country too - with some people having to evacuate their homes.