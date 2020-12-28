90-year-old man killed in Christmas Eve crash in Sunderland
A 90-year-old man has died after a crash in Sunderland on Christmas Eve.It happened after 3.15pm on Brookland Road in the city.It's understood that a black Hyundai was joining the road from an unnamed lane, and started travelling westbound on Brookland Road where it collided with a car that was parked on the road.
Police say they're still working to try and find out how this happened.The male driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 88-year-old female passenger was unhurt.The parked car - a white Vauxhall Agila - was empty at the time of the crash.
This is a devastating incident that has sadly resulted in the death of a man. “We are continuing to support the families at this difficult time as we work tirelessly to establish what has happened. “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are now asking anybody who was in the area at the time or who saw anything that can assist us to get in touch.