90-year-old man killed in Christmas Eve crash in Sunderland

A 90-year-old man has died after a crash in Sunderland on Christmas Eve.It happened after 3.15pm on Brookland Road in the city.It's understood that a black Hyundai was joining the road from an unnamed lane, and started travelling westbound on Brookland Road where it collided with a car that was parked on the road.

Police say they're still working to try and find out how this happened.The male driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 88-year-old female passenger was unhurt.The parked car - a white Vauxhall Agila - was empty at the time of the crash.