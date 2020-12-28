Police investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man have released new footage to mark the 28th anniversary of his disappearance.

Steven Clark, from Marske-by-the-Sea, went missing after using a public toilet on a family walk in Saltburn on December 28, 1992.

Detectives from Cleveland and North Yorkshire Cold Case Unit reopened the case earlier this year and launched a murder investigation in September.

Two people arrested on suspicion of Steven's murder have been released under investigation.

The short clip of Steven was taken from a training video for a charity which worked with people with disabilities to improve their employment skills.

The footage was previously shown as part of two television appeals into Steven’s case, both broadcast in 1993.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page from Cleveland Police said: “Steven had a distinctive walk as a result of a childhood road accident, and the footage shows his walk, and you also hear his voice when he is sat at a computer and speaking.

"These clips were made public not long after he went missing, but we are releasing it as part of the new investigation in the hope that people who see it and come forward, if they haven’t spoken to us already.

“This year, the bank holiday falls in exactly the same way as it did the year that Steven went missing and many beachgoers will walk around Saltburn as they did then. The response from the public so far has been fantastic, but I would urge others to come forward.

“Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward in this case, and you can give information to them entirely anonymously.”